NADA Honors Life of Director of Program Development and Academy Instructor Michael Fullam

College honors programs can be a lot of work, but for many students, they're worth the effort and academic challenge. Here's what you should know about them!. We all strive to get the best possible higher education that works for us. If you’re a high-achieving student who enjoys challenging coursework, a college honors program might be the right choice for you. College honor programs, also known as honors colleges, provide an enhanced academic experience to exceptionally talented individuals who wish to complete their studies in a more intimate classroom setting. These learning communities differ from standard-level college classes in many ways.