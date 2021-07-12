Cancel
NADA Honors Life of Director of Program Development and Academy Instructor Michael Fullam

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNADA’s director of Program Development, Michael Fullam, passed away on July 8 after a fight against cancer. Fullam started his time at NADA in 2016 as an NADA Academy instructor where, in addition to teaching dealership operations courses, he crafted NADA’s first in-house leadership course that became an integral component of the Professional Series curriculum. As director of Program Development, he also established strategic skills courses, including Championship Coaching and Change Management.

