NADA Honors Life of Director of Program Development and Academy Instructor Michael Fullam
NADA’s director of Program Development, Michael Fullam, passed away on July 8 after a fight against cancer. Fullam started his time at NADA in 2016 as an NADA Academy instructor where, in addition to teaching dealership operations courses, he crafted NADA’s first in-house leadership course that became an integral component of the Professional Series curriculum. As director of Program Development, he also established strategic skills courses, including Championship Coaching and Change Management.blog.nada.org
