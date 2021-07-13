Cancel
Real Estate

Mungo Homes acquires Virginia-based CraftMaster Homes

By Meera Bhonslé
coladaily.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMungo Homes announced Tuesday that CraftMaster Homes of Central Virginia is joining Mungo Homes, a part of the Clayton Properties Group. CraftMaster Homes, a six-time Builder of the Year winner, began as a family-owned and operated business and has more than 20 years of experience in new home construction. Both companies share a similar history and company values rooted in customer service, quality, innovative building and design and community reinvestment.

