Quality Journalism for Critical Times Following Gov. Ron DeSantis’ comments that Florida will not require kids to wear face masks in K-12 schools, a White House spokeswoman pushed back against his stance, saying that would put children and families at risk of contracting COVID-19. DeSantis has been against safety measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, such as lockdowns […] The post White House spokesperson says DeSantis’ opposition to mask mandate in schools is ‘greatly concerning’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.