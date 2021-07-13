Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Iowa man sentenced to prison for disaster relief fraud

Posted by 
We Are Iowa
We Are Iowa
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gZxEl_0avnQhOK00

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A 57-year-old Armstrong man has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for receiving more than $1.3 million in loans in a fraud scheme involving federal programs offering help for coronavirus-related losses.

Federal prosecutors say Donald Franklin Trosin was sentenced this week in Cedar Rapids’ federal court.

He had pleaded guilty in February to major fraud against the U.S. and money laundering conspiracy.

Federal prosecutors said Trosin was living in Champlin, Minnesota, when he conspired to launder funds from Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster loans he received from banks in northwest Iowa and Minnesota.

After receiving the loans, he wired the money to other people in different states.

Comments / 0

We Are Iowa

We Are Iowa

Des Moines, IA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Des Moines local news

 https://www.weareiowa.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Coronavirus
Cedar Rapids, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Cedar Rapids, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
State
Minnesota State
Local
Iowa Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Armstrong
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PPP
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy