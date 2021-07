DENVER — After not landing a player in the abbreviated 2020 MLB First Year Player Draft, the first time Saint Mary's was shutout in the draft since 2004, they didn't have to wait long in 2021 to hear "Saint Mary's" announced on the big stage. Junior left-handed pitcher Ky Bush was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels with the 45th overall pick in the second round, becoming just the fourth Gael to be drafted in the second round or higher.