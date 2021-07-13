Alert: South Africa's police say death toll has risen to 72 in rioting sparked by imprisonment of ex-President Jacob Zuma.

Contrary to what we are hearing in the news, the violence and looting go beyond the #FreeJacobZuma campaign. This is not to deny that the violence was instigated, and that the campaign was a catalyst, but it is definitely not the cause of the level of violence displayed. We have grown to live with violence in South Africa, from the high levels of gender-based violence to the constant xenophobic attacks and the daily violence to which anyone living in the country can attest.