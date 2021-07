GANADO, Texas — The Ganado major girls Little League softball team are the Texas East state champions and are now headed to Waco for the Southwest regional title. All games are to be televised on the Longhorn Network. Ganado will face the state champions from Louisiana, Texas West, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Colorado. The top two teams from this tournament will advance to the Little League World Series. There will be a send-off Saturday morning July 24th.