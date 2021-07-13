Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stone County, MS

Special Weather Statement issued for Stone by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 10:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Stone A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...CENTRAL STONE COUNTY UNTIL 345 PM CDT At 256 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorm was located over Perkinston, or 4 miles southwest of Wiggins. This storm was nearly stationary. Dime size hail and wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Wiggins and Perkinston.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wiggins, MS
City
Perkinston, MS
County
Stone County, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Stone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
New York City, NYThe Associated Press

Jackie Mason, comic who perfected amused outrage, dies at 93

NEW YORK (AP) — Jackie Mason, a rabbi-turned-comedian whose feisty brand of standup comedy led him to Catskills nightclubs, West Coast talk shows and Broadway stages, has died. He was 93. Mason died Saturday at 6 p.m. ET at Mt. Sinai Hospital in Manhattan after being hospitalized for over two...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.
New York City, NYPosted by
Fox News

Mario Batali settles harassment probe, to pay $600K to accusers

Celebrity chef Mario Batali, his business partner and their New York City restaurant company have agreed to pay $600,000 to resolve a four-year investigation by the state attorney general’s office into allegations that Batali, restaurant managers and other workers sexually harassed employees. The money will be split among at least...
Tennessee StatePosted by
NBC News

Tennessee to resume vaccine outreach efforts after 'pause' prompted by GOP backlash

Tennessee's top health official said Friday that the state is resuming its vaccination advocacy efforts after a "pause" to review marketing materials geared toward teenagers promoting inoculations against Covid-19, an initiative that provoked outrage among conservative politicians. The scaling back of its vaccination outreach drew national attention when Tennessee's top...

Comments / 0

Community Policy