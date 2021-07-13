Special Weather Statement issued for Stone by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 10:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Stone A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...CENTRAL STONE COUNTY UNTIL 345 PM CDT At 256 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorm was located over Perkinston, or 4 miles southwest of Wiggins. This storm was nearly stationary. Dime size hail and wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Wiggins and Perkinston.