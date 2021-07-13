Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Erie County, PA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Erie by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 15:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Erie A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN ERIE AND WESTERN CRAWFORD COUNTIES At 353 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles north of Pymatuning North to near Harmonsburg to near Atlantic, moving northeast at 30 mph. Law enforcement in Crawford County report trees and wires down in southwest Crawford County. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Edinboro, Girard, Albion, Linesville, Harmonsburg, Adamsville, Pymatuning North, Pymatuning Central, Atlantic, Lake City, Conneautville, Conneaut Lake, Cranesville, Jamestown, Springboro, Platea, Conneaut Lakeshore, Hartstown and Avonia. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jamestown, PA
City
Girard, PA
City
Edinboro, PA
City
Conneaut Lake, PA
City
Lake City, PA
City
Adamsville, PA
County
Erie County, PA
City
Springboro, PA
City
Atlantic, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Severe Thunderstorms#Power Lines#16 45 00
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
New York City, NYThe Associated Press

Jackie Mason, comic who perfected amused outrage, dies at 93

NEW YORK (AP) — Jackie Mason, a rabbi-turned-comedian whose feisty brand of standup comedy led him to Catskills nightclubs, West Coast talk shows and Broadway stages, has died. He was 93. Mason died Saturday at 6 p.m. ET at Mt. Sinai Hospital in Manhattan after being hospitalized for over two...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.
New York City, NYPosted by
Fox News

Mario Batali settles harassment probe, to pay $600K to accusers

Celebrity chef Mario Batali, his business partner and their New York City restaurant company have agreed to pay $600,000 to resolve a four-year investigation by the state attorney general’s office into allegations that Batali, restaurant managers and other workers sexually harassed employees. The money will be split among at least...
Tennessee StatePosted by
NBC News

Tennessee to resume vaccine outreach efforts after 'pause' prompted by GOP backlash

Tennessee's top health official said Friday that the state is resuming its vaccination advocacy efforts after a "pause" to review marketing materials geared toward teenagers promoting inoculations against Covid-19, an initiative that provoked outrage among conservative politicians. The scaling back of its vaccination outreach drew national attention when Tennessee's top...

Comments / 0

Community Policy