Severe Weather Statement issued for Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 15:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Erie A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN ERIE AND WESTERN CRAWFORD COUNTIES At 353 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles north of Pymatuning North to near Harmonsburg to near Atlantic, moving northeast at 30 mph. Law enforcement in Crawford County report trees and wires down in southwest Crawford County. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Edinboro, Girard, Albion, Linesville, Harmonsburg, Adamsville, Pymatuning North, Pymatuning Central, Atlantic, Lake City, Conneautville, Conneaut Lake, Cranesville, Jamestown, Springboro, Platea, Conneaut Lakeshore, Hartstown and Avonia. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH