Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Schuyler, Tompkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 15:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Schuyler; Tompkins THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN SCHUYLER AND SOUTHWESTERN TOMPKINS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for central New York. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Binghamton.