Portland ranks in the top 10 for best cities to live in the U.S., new report says
By Emily Scarvie
(PORTLAND, Ore.) According to a new report from U.S. News & World Report, Portland is one of the top ten best cities in the U.S. to live in.
The list of 150 cities was determined by a metropolitan area having good value, being a desirable place to live, a strong job market and a high quality of life, KATU reports.
Boulder, Colorado took the number one spot on the list, followed by Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina in second and Huntsville, Alabama in third. Portland came in at #10, down one spot from 2020, when the city ranked #9.
“Portland’s population toes the line between an innocent playfulness and a shameless wild side. Naked bicycle rides, a fully costumed adult soapbox derby and Voodoo Doughnut – a bakery known for making one-of-a-kind donuts – are a sampling of ways residents live up to the unofficial city motto: ‘Keep Portland Weird,’” the city’s ranking read.
The top 10 list is as follows:
- Boulder, CO
- Raleigh-Durham, NC
- Huntsville, AL
- Fayetteville, AR
- Austin, TX
- Colorado Springs, CO
- Naples, FL
- Portland, ME
- Sarasota, FL
- Portland, OR
To see the full report on the 150 best places to live in the U.S., click here.
