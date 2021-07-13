Portland ranks in the top 10 for best cities to live in the U.S., new report says

(Emily Scarvie/NewsBreak)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) According to a new report from U.S. News & World Report, Portland is one of the top ten best cities in the U.S. to live in.

The list of 150 cities was determined by a metropolitan area having good value, being a desirable place to live, a strong job market and a high quality of life, KATU reports.

Boulder, Colorado took the number one spot on the list, followed by Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina in second and Huntsville, Alabama in third. Portland came in at #10, down one spot from 2020, when the city ranked #9.

“Portland’s population toes the line between an innocent playfulness and a shameless wild side. Naked bicycle rides, a fully costumed adult soapbox derby and Voodoo Doughnut – a bakery known for making one-of-a-kind donuts – are a sampling of ways residents live up to the unofficial city motto: ‘Keep Portland Weird,’” the city’s ranking read.

The top 10 list is as follows:

Boulder, CO Raleigh-Durham, NC Huntsville, AL Fayetteville, AR Austin, TX Colorado Springs, CO Naples, FL Portland, ME Sarasota, FL Portland, OR

To see the full report on the 150 best places to live in the U.S., click here.