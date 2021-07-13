Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Portland ranks in the top 10 for best cities to live in the U.S., new report says

Posted by 
Portland Report
Portland Report
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1voWbC_0avnOvQq00
(Emily Scarvie/NewsBreak)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) According to a new report from U.S. News & World Report, Portland is one of the top ten best cities in the U.S. to live in.

The list of 150 cities was determined by a metropolitan area having good value, being a desirable place to live, a strong job market and a high quality of life, KATU reports.

Boulder, Colorado took the number one spot on the list, followed by Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina in second and Huntsville, Alabama in third. Portland came in at #10, down one spot from 2020, when the city ranked #9.

“Portland’s population toes the line between an innocent playfulness and a shameless wild side. Naked bicycle rides, a fully costumed adult soapbox derby and Voodoo Doughnut – a bakery known for making one-of-a-kind donuts – are a sampling of ways residents live up to the unofficial city motto: ‘Keep Portland Weird,’” the city’s ranking read.

The top 10 list is as follows:

  1. Boulder, CO
  2. Raleigh-Durham, NC
  3. Huntsville, AL
  4. Fayetteville, AR
  5. Austin, TX
  6. Colorado Springs, CO
  7. Naples, FL
  8. Portland, ME
  9. Sarasota, FL
  10. Portland, OR

To see the full report on the 150 best places to live in the U.S., click here.

Comments / 36

Portland Report

Portland Report

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
950
Post
540K+
Views
ABOUT

With Portland Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Portland, OR
State
Colorado State
State
Alabama State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Keep Portland Weird#Newsbreak#U S News World Report#Raleigh Durham
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Account Executive, Aurea Software (Remote) - $200,000/year USD; 2. Senior Sales Executive (REMOTE); 3. Salesforce Administrator, Aurea Software (Remote) - $60,000/year USD; 4. Inside Sales Exec - Powersports/Motorcycle Division (remote); 5.
Klamath Falls, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Bootleg Fire jumps to nearly 400K acres, 38% containment

(KLAMATH FALLS, Ore.) Fire officials said Thursday that the Bootleg Fire burning in southern Oregon has grown to 399,359 acres and is 38% contained. “Fire crews and support personnel have made significant progress in containing this fire in the last few days,” said Joe Prummer, Incident Commander trainee of Pacific Northwest Incident Management Team 2. “However, we still have a long road ahead of us to ensure the safety of the surrounding communities.”
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

House-hunt Portland: What’s on the market

(PORTLAND, OR) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Portland area, you won’t want to miss these listings. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Portland calendar: What's coming up

1. Soul Searcher - Design your blueprint to become a healer!; 2. 3D Printing Techniques-Biomaterials & Tissue Engineering; 3. Jiji "The 21st Century Guitarist"; 4. R&B Night: An Homage To Hip Hop Honoring Tony Ozier; 5. Kristen Grainger & True North: "Ghost Tattoo" B-Day Show w/Mark Lemhouse;
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Dangerous clouds of smoke and ash forming above Bootleg Fire

(Bootleg Fire Incident Command via AP) (PORTLAND, Ore.) The Bootleg Fire burning in southern Oregon is producing massive so-called fire clouds over the blaze, KGW reports. The “clouds” are columns of smoke and ash that can reach up to six miles in the sky and can be seen from over 100 miles away. This is especially dangerous for firefighters because the clouds can collapse and cause hot winds and embers to fall on everything below.

Comments / 36

Community Policy