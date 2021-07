The mayor of a Los Angeles-area city proposed a policy this week requiring city employees who work with the public to get vaccinated, according to reports. Lancaster, California, Mayor R. Rex Parris, a Republican who has served since 2008, called it a "no-brainer that if you have contact with the public that requires you to be within 6-feet of them you have to be vaccinated or we’ll help you find another job in the city to do until this crisis is over."