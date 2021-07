(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Parsley Box Group PLC - Edinburgh, Scotland-based cupboard stored meals firm - Launches a premium range of chilled ready meals for over 60s. The company is expanding its repertoire to further appeal to the tastes of its Baby Boomer base. The new chilled range, branded the Chef's Table by Parsley Box, consists of eight meals including dishes such as beef lasagne and fish pie. These new larger additions to its menu have a longer shelf life compared with other chilled ready meals and can be kept in the freezer for up to a month.