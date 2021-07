In video from Utah, thousands of baby fish get the chance to fly down to their watery home via airdrop over the lakes they are sent to restock. Since 1950, Utah has used aerial fish restocking to fill over 200 remote lakes across the state. Today, more than 35,000 small fish — known as fingerlings — can be released in a single drop, repopulating marine life in hard-to-reach bodies of water throughout the state.