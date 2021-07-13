GM Building $71 Million Design Center in Pasadena
General Motors announced Tuesday an investment of more than $71 million to establish a new design and technology campus in Pasadena. GM is relocating from its existing Advanced Design Center operations in North Hollywood to a nearly 149,000-square-foot campus at Rosemead Boulevard and Sierra Madre Villa Avenue. The automotive giant recently purchased The Sierra, an eight-acre, three-building complex at the site that was built in 1988.mynewsla.com
Comments / 0