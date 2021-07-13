2021 NHL Draft Profile: Simon Edvinsson

2020-21 Team: Djurgårdens IF (#71) NHL Central Scouting: 1st (amongst EU skaters) Possibly one of the hardest working players in the first round of the 2021 NHL Draft, William Eklund’s size hasn’t really come into question when scouts have talked about his game. In fact, his work ethic might be the most telling part of his game. Sure, he’s smaller, but the effort put forth combined with his hockey IQ makes him one of the more dangerous players in the game which could be why some have him ranked first overall ahead of Owen Power and Matthew Beniers.