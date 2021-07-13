Cancel
NHL

2021 NHL Draft Profile: Simon Edvinsson

By Steven Ellis
Sports Illustrated
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBORN: Feb. 5, 2003, Onsala, Swe. Sweden's U-18 World Championship tournament was a rollercoaster, even though the team netted a bronze medal in the end. Scouts were disappointed in a lot of the players’ compete level – but they liked how Edvinsson handled himself, and the kid’s overall season was something to get excited about. “The sky is the limit with this guy once he gets stronger,” said one scout. “He’s got a puck game, he skates, he gets upset sometimes, which is good to see. He’s got some grit to him. He’ll be a good one.”

