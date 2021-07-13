Review: Booker Wines 2018 My Favorite Neighbor and 2019 Harvey & Harriet

Making pickled peaches dates back to at least the late 1700s when a recipe for the food was published in the book "The Art of Cookery." Traditionally, the dish was flavored with various combinations of clove, nutmeg, ginger, mustard seed, peppercorns, and garlic, but over time it has been simplified to a classic mixture of baking spices. While pickled peaches might not be found in many areas of the United States, it's a classic Southern food that often features clove and cinnamon with the occasional addition of ginger. Savory and sweet, pickled peaches have a warming spice undertone that helps cut the tartness of the vinegar brine.