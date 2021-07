Stephen Montemayor writes in the Star Tribune: “Minnesota’s police licensing board approved new model policies on officer misconduct and protest response on Thursday, but acknowledged its limited ability to address violations. The Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Board advanced the new policies in its first meeting since the Legislature adjourned amid demands for more action on police accountability reforms. But under its existing rules, the board can only enforce violations by police chiefs and sheriffs, not by individual law enforcement officers. ‘That still blows my mind,’ said Mendota Heights Police Chief Kelly McCarthy, the POST Board’s chairwoman. ‘I think there is such a big gap between what the public expects a licensing board to do and what we have the ability to do.’”