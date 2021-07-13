Cancel
MLB

Detroit Tigers select 12 pitchers in 2021 MLB Draft

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 12 days ago
The 2021 MLB Draft is a wrap for the Detroit Tigers and they used 12 of their 21 picks on pitchers. Here is a look at all 21 picks the Tigers made in this year’s draft.

DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com
