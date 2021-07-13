Netflix Just Announced 3 Seasons of a New CoComelon Series For Toddlers!

Watch out! This post contains spoilers. After such a wonderful first season, Never Have I Ever had a lot to live up to in season two, and we're happy to say it did all of that and more. In addition to even more hilarious antics from Devi and her crew, this season features some truly heartfelt moments and major twists and turns. Seeing how fast we binge-watched this season, we're already ready for another batch of episodes. So, what's the deal, Netflix? Though the streamer hasn't confirmed another season yet, the events of the final few episodes certainly give us hope that there will be more to come.