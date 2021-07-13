Netflix Just Announced 3 Seasons of a New CoComelon Series For Toddlers!
CoComelon is coming to Netflix! The streamer announced on July 13 that it's teaming up with Moonbug Entertainment to bring three seasons and four specials of a new preschool series, CoComelon Lane, to the service beginning in 2022. Each season will have 24 seven-minute episodes, and each nursery-rhyme compilation special will be an hour long. Netflix and Moonbug are also collaborating on one 48-episode season of a new Little Baby Bum series, Little Baby Bum: Music Time, which is set to release in 2023.www.popsugar.com
