The Houston Rockets hold the no. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft. However, the Rockets are reportedly looking to move up the ladder by trading for the no. 1 overall pick of the Detroit Pistons. By getting the top pick, Houston will presumably take Cade Cunningham, the consensus no. 1 selection in the 2021 class. Doing this move also assumes that the Rockets are very high on the Oklahoma State star and are willing to part ways with some additional assets just to ensure that Cunningham lands in H-Town.