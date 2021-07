Diana and Ron Riggs are both well known for their musical talent in Pleasant Hill. Diana is the music director at the Pleasant Hill Community Church, UCC. Ron performs on an exquisite set of singing crystal bowls and adds his tenor voice to the church choir. Although the church had been closed for in-church events for over a year until recently in June, both have faithfully provided music every Sunday (and sometimes during the week) on Facebook and YouTube services. However, their talents don’t stop there. Ron practices and leads Hatha Yoga classes. Diana conducts and participates in a group known as the Tenuto Trio, which has performed several concerts in the Upper Cumberland area. They both enjoy gardening and nature so that is where “The Greenwood” is featured.