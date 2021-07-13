Cancel
College Sports

Re: I'm not sure why you are arguing this point.

tigernet.com
 12 days ago

I wasn't thumpin' my chest or waiving the ACC banner...lol, I ain't SEC. And you definitely don't thump one's chest about ND playing for a title, but at least they scored a touchdown this time right? The ACC patch added 14 points, no?. I don't disagree with the sentiment that...

College Sports

The SEC has a new Steve Spurrier and it’s not Lane Kiffin or Mike Leach

One of the best things about SEC football — aside from the incredible on-field play — is the great personalities that have come through the conference. Former Florida Gators/South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Steve Spurrier is probably the biggest personality the SEC has seen during its existence. Spurrier, who retired...
Kansas State
FanSided

Kansas basketball’s options in conference realignment

The Houston Chronicle released a bombshell report that Oklahoma and Texas have reached out to the SEC about joining the league. Their potential departure threatens the Big 12 Conference’s future, affecting Kansas basketball and Jayhawk Athletics. The Big 12 once again is the focus of conference realignment, similar to 10...
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma & Texas to the SEC? Nick Saban praises Lane Kiffin? Top 5 highlights from Day 3 in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. — There’s something different about when Nick Saban shows up in Hoover. It’s not just that he’s got a swarm of people around him everywhere he goes. It’s an aura that surrounds him. It’s evident when he speaks. There’s a reason that he’s the greatest coach of all-time, and even in his 19th SEC Media Days, Saban’s presence still feels unlike any other.
College Sports
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The West Virginia News

The reported move of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC is leading to a lot of speculation about the rest of the Big 12 Conference. What will happen to the league’s remaining schools if the Sooners and the Longhorns do bolt for the SEC? Will the league choose to remain in tact, perhaps adding other schools? Or will it dismantle, with everyone on their own, hoping to find a new landing spot?
Clemson, SC

Inconceivable!

What has UGA done, especially in big games, that makes you think they can beat us. Yes, we lost to LSU by 17 ...... but that same LSU team beat UGA by 27. They usually play well the first half of the season and then fall off some. And who...
College Sports

7 LSU Tigers Named to Preseason All-SEC Teams

The talented LSU roster was well represented among the All-SEC selections. Derek Stingley and Cade York headline the group with their well-deserved first team nod. The second team (which, given some sketchy selections, is basically as good as the first team), is riddled with LSU talent with Ed Ingram, Austin Deculus, Eli Ricks, Kayshon Boutte, and Ali Gaye representing the Purple and Gold.
Clemson, SC

Re: Update

Hey guys I have been busy all day but had 5 minutes so I can give y'all a little update. I will be out of town starting tomorrow through the weekend, so I will try to update y'all if anything changes from what I am about to say, as we know recruiting can change.
Lawrence, KS

KU’s Bill Self, fully vaccinated, tests positive for COVID-19

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU Head Basketball Coach Bill Self has tested positive for COVID-19, Kansas Basketball announced Friday. In a letter through Kansas Basketball’s Twitter, Self said he was looking forward to getting on the road to see recruits, but then he started having some minor symptoms of the virus Thursday and went to get tested. When his results came back positive, he said he went into isolation. A second test Friday also came back positive.
College Sports

Re: Say ND joins the ACC…

Does Jimbo have enough pull at aTm to make a push to join the ACC? I think aTm would be a good fit and definitely boost the market with adding Texas viewership. I cannot think of one reason why TAM and Jimbo would even want to come to the ACC. They make way more money and play way more meaningful games week in and week out and have a recruiting advantage being in the SEC. A lot of people would get fired at TAM if they even brought up such a nonsensical topic IMO. If they come to the ACC, they are still in the same spot they are in, in the SEC West, will finish 2nd to us like they do to Bama now, they would just play less meaningful games, be more irrelevant and make less money. Besides that Mrs. Lincoln, how was the show?
Clemson, SC

Re: Dabo was FURIOUS

Following back-to-back road games in October, the final weekend of October sees the Clemson football team return home to Memorial Stadium with an Oct. 30 matchup with ACC rival Florida State. Full Story ». Enjoy TigerNet? Upgrade and get your ® today, thanks!. Standout [306]. TigerPulse: 56%. Posts: 658. Joined:...
College Sports

Dan Mullen on Emory Jones: 'I think he's prepared for this moment'

Emory Jones has big shoes to fill with the Florida Gators. Replacing Kyle Trask’s production from 2020 won’t be easy, particularly after losing tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receiver Kadarius Toney. Head coach Dan Mullen believes in his new guy. Well, not exactly new since Jones joined the program...
Florida State

Florida trolls Mizzou after Eil Drinkwitz takes jab at Dan Mullen

It’s safe to say both Missouri and Florida have Nov. 20, 2021, circled on their calendars. The Tigers and Gators traded barbs this week. While making the SEC Media Days rounds, Mizzou coach Eli Drinkwitz called out Dan Mullen when the Nov. 20 meeting came up in an interview. “I’m...
College Sports

Re: I’m concerned Texas A&M is going to join elite status

I only like Auburn, Mississippi State, and Georgia. Based on current prejudices and methods of ascertaining "superiority", he could be right...and that would be terrible for college football. SEC schools are able to maintain their biased positions as the ESPN darlings by 1) recruiting more 5* than any other conference,...
Clemson, SC

Clemson projected among top offenses in national outlet ranking

A dropoff in the post- Trevor Lawrence era? Don't count on it, college football. Pro Football Focus released its 2021 offense rankings and Clemson checked in at No. 3 overall, trailing only Oklahoma and Ohio State. "Clemson already got a taste of what its offense will look like post-Trevor Lawrence,"...
Clemson, SC

Re: Trick plays

Again, I said it COULD. I still have Clemson winning (& big), if that helps. My take is like most first games, mistakes, turnovers, and stupid penalties will play a "too large" role. Media gives UGA a huge plus on the talent side, but we know that is wrong. I’m...
NFL

Time to step up: Auburn's Nix says 'I feel as confident as I ever have been'

HOOVER — In case it hasn’t already been made clear, new Auburn coach Bryan Harsin is all about earning starting spots. "Every position is going to have competition," Harsin said Thursday. Quarterback included. The quarterback spot is Bo Nix’s to lose after two years of starting experience, but Harsin isn’t...
NBA

I was speaking of Bill, or the K. Someone relevant I’m sure

Well they basically never play together before these games so maybe give th -- 111Balz 07/13/2021 8:12PM. Most of the national teams have far more roster continuity than we have ** -- 111Balz 07/13/2021 8:18PM. Re: Love. I get it, but what other USA big would you choose? ** --...

