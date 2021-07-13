Cancel
NHL

2021 NHL Draft Profile: Dylan Guenther

By Steven Ellis
Sports Illustrated
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBORN: April 10, 2003, Edmonton, Alta. There is an inherent danger in comparing a teenage prospect to one of the greatest NHL goal-scorers of all-time. But when scouts watch Guenther play, they see some traits that are reminiscent of Alex Ovechkin. “What people don’t realize is Ovechkin is 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds,” said one scout. “Guenther won’t do what Ovechkin has done, but he really likes to set up on the power play, and then it’s just bombs away.”

