Lendsmart Completes Integration with Freddie Mac Loan Product Advisor
Lendsmart, an AI-driven digital lending platform, has integrated with Freddie Mac Loan Product Advisor, the GSE’s automated underwriting system (AUS). “Lendsmart’s software predicts the credit and underwriting conditions required in the loan origination process by pinning them to a borrower’s data in real-time, rather than making the borrower wait 45 days to get an email from the underwriter,” says AK Patel, founder and CEO of Lendsmart. “We’re also shaving off weeks in the letter of explanation process.”mortgageorb.com
