Lendsmart Completes Integration with Freddie Mac Loan Product Advisor

Interfirst’s new program for non-owner occupied mortgages, “One” aims for simplicity, said Chief Strategy Officer Bryan Filkey. "That has been a philosophy of mine ever since looking at the difference between the iPhone and the Android," Filkey said. "I couldn't care less about all the different things Android can do for me. I don't have the time to dig into it," he added, pointing out that he still has a single-button iPhone.