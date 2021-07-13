Anti-speculation working group has tough job, Frank tells LSPWCD committee

Steps were taken in beginning the search for Washington’s next city administrator at Tuesday’s city council meeting. The council approved the position profile and salary range of $105,000-$125,000, as the current salary is $113,000. Qualifications of the job include a Master’s degree in public administration or related field and five years of responsible city or county government operations and management experience. The council also approved the search committee of Mayor Jaron Rosien, Council Member and former city clerk Illa Earnest, Finance Director Kelsey Brown, City Clerk Sally Hart, and Police Chief Jim Lester. Elizabeth Hansen of Midwest Municipal Consulting told the council that the job listing would be posted by the end of this week, with the deadline for applications on August 23rd. Formal interviews are then anticipated for September 30-October 1. This week’s council meeting was the last for current City Administrator Brent Hinson to attend in person, as he is moving to Mason City at the end of the month to be their deputy city administrator/finance director.