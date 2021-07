AUSTIN, Texas — In a recent article by the Texas Observer, Gov. Greg Abbott is once again being called out for working against the interest of Texans. In the wake of the massive electrical grid failure in February that killed an estimated 700 Texans — including through the worst carbon monoxide poisoning catastrophe in recent U.S. history — and caused an estimated $295 billion in damages, Gov. Abbott did not properly address the failures of his own administration and did even less to prevent a similar catastrophe from happening again.