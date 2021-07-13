Cancel
Smith County, TX

Tyler father indicted after daughter's frostbitten feet get amputated

CBS19
CBS19
 11 days ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Tyler father was recently indicted on an injury to a child charge in connection with his daughter having her feet amputated due to severe frostbite.

A Smith County grand jury handed down an indictment for Glenn Caldwell, 45, for an injury to a child/disabled person charge on June 24, according to online judicial records.

He was arrested on April 20 for accusations of not seeking medical attention for his 17-year-old daughter until nearly a week after he noticed she had frostbite in February.

Read the full story from our newspaper the Tyler Morning Telegraph.

