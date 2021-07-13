Air quality alert: Wednesday, July 14 – Friday, July 16
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued an air quality alert for northern Minnesota, effective Wednesday, July 14, through Friday, July 16, at 9 a.m. The affected area includes Duluth, Cloquet, Hinckley, Ely, Hibbing, International Falls, Two Harbors, Grand Marais, Grand Portage, Bemidji, Roseau, Moorhead, East Grand Forks, Brainerd, Alexandria and the tribal areas of Fond du Lac, Grand Portage, Leech Lake, Mille Lacs, and Red Lake.www.pca.state.mn.us
