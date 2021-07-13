Report: Bulls, Clippers interested in signing Lonzo Ball with Pelicans unlikely to match offer sheet

Lonzo Ball and the Los Angeles Lakers desperately wanted to partner up when he was a collegiate prospect four years ago. The Lakers overcame the lottery odds to land the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, a feat LaVar Ball claims that he “spoke into existence.” The Lakers used that pick on Ball, but only a year later, their timeline accelerated after signing LeBron James in free agency. The Lakers traded Ball to the New Orleans Pelicans in a package for Anthony Davis and went on to win the 2020 championship as a result. Ball, a Los Angeles native, seemed destined to be a footnote on that championship rather than a contributor to future Lakers titles.