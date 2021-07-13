Cancel
Report: Bulls, Clippers interested in signing Lonzo Ball with Pelicans unlikely to match offer sheet

By Nick Kosko
247Sports
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLonzo Ball is likely bound for NBA free agency, according to a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The New Orleans Pelicans guard and former UCLA Bruins standout is expected to have multiple teams interested in his services. According to the report, Ball will get interest from at least two other teams in free agency if he doesn’t come back to New Orleans. Charania said that the Chicago Bulls and the Los Angeles Clippers are interested in Ball.

