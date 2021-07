No person working a full-time job earning minimum wage can afford a modest two-bedroom apartment anywhere in the US, according to a new report that illustrates the gulf between Americans’ income and the rising costs of housing.The report, from the National Low Income Housing Coalition, found that there is not a single state, county or city anywhere in the country where a person working 40 hours a week on minimum wage can afford rent for a two-bedroom property. An hourly “housing wage” – what Americans would need to earn to afford a fair-market rental and utilities without spending more than...