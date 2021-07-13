Hacking group behind widespread ransomware attacks disappears online

You’ve undoubtedly seen the many news stories about companies whose data has been hijacked via ransomware. That’s because as of June 2021, at least 292 U.S. organizations have been attacked. Although they target companies of all sizes and in all industries, the major corporations tend to appear on the news – like the recent attack on JBS, the world’s largest meatpacker. The frequency and severity of these attacks is expected to increase, which means affected companies may face major business interruption losses. What will you do if yours is one of them?