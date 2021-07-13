Hacking group behind widespread ransomware attacks disappears online
A cybercriminal group that took responsibility for a massive ransomware attack that affected hundreds of businesses this month has disappeared from sight online. REvil, which is thought to be based in Russia, was not in its usual places on the “dark web” and the regular Internet on Tuesday. Many researchers have blamed the group for the huge hack that hit technology services provider Kaseya just hours before the beginning of the Fourth of July weekend.www.washingtonpost.com
