Politics

Abbott is taking McConaughey 'very seriously' in governor's race

By Abigail Rosenthal
Laredo Morning Times
 11 days ago

IN TEXAS (AND D.C.): Gov. Greg Abbott issues scathing response to Texas Dems dramatic block on voting bills. "It doesn't matter what the name is, I take everybody very seriously, and it shows," Abbott said of McConaughey. "I will tell you two things, and that is if you look at my polling numbers, they are very, very strong. In addition to that, I have $55 million in the bank already, and I'm a very aggressive fundraiser."

Texas State
Ted Cruz
Greg Abbott
Matthew Mcconaughey
Mcconaughey
