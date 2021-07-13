Royals Select 10 Players on Final Day of 2021 First-Year Player Draft

The Pittsburgh Pirates will select ten players today during the second day of the 2021 amateur draft, with the festivities kicking off at 1:00 PM. They make the first pick of the day, which is the 37th overall selection in the draft. They also have picks 64 and 72 not too far behind. Here’s a look at the top ten players available on the draft board. I have two separate lists here, so you’re actually getting more than ten players. I’ll be starting with the list from MLB Pipeline and giving a very brief summary of their top ten remaining players. After that is the top ten from Baseball America, with summaries of the new players from their list. The number in parenthesis is their ranking.