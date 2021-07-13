Cancel
Royals Select 10 Players on Final Day of 2021 First-Year Player Draft

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. (July 13, 2021) – The Kansas City Royals selected 10 players on the third and final day of the 2021 First-Year Player Draft. In total, the Royals added 21 players to their organization over the last three days, including six right-handed pitchers, six left-handed pitchers, five middle infielders, two outfielders and two catchers. After selecting high school players with four of their first five picks, the Royals selected from the college ranks with 12 of their final 14 picks, including each of their last nine.

