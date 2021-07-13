Cancel
Congress & Courts

Judge Bars Gavin Newsom From Identifying As Democrat On Recall Ballot Due To Missed Deadline

By Editorial
citizensjournal.us
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA California judge ruled that Gov. Gavin Newsom cannot list his Democratic Party affiliation on the upcoming recall ballot since he missed the deadline to register. Superior Court of Sacramento Judge James Arguelles said Newsom will appear on the ballot for the September recall election as an unaffiliated candidate, according to a ruling delivered Tuesday evening, Politico reported. Newsom failed to notify the state that he would like to have his party affiliation present on the ballot by the deadline set by a law he signed into fruition in 2019.

Gavin Newsom
Shirley Weber
California StateNewsweek

Newsom, Jenner Out of First California GOP Recall Debate

Five Republicans vying to unseat California Governor Gavin Newsom in the state's upcoming recall election have agreed to participate in a debate at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba Linda next month. The debate will begin at 6 p.m. local time on August 4 and is expected...
Sacramento, CAKABC

Recall poll foreshadows problems for Newsom; sets Elder as frontrunner

(Sacramento, CA) — A poll from Inside California Politics and Emerson College shows talk show host Larry Elder is leading the pack of candidates looking to replace Governor Gavin Newsom. Sixteen percent of registered voters surveyed said they’d vote for Elder. Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and businessman John Cox are tied for second at six percent, while Caitlyn Jenner and Assemblymember Kevin Kiley are trailing at four percent each. Democrat Kevin Paffrath is at two percent. The poll says 53 percent are undecided.
Times of San Diego

Opinion: Newsom Leads in Recall, But Drought, Wildfires and COVID Could Cause Him Problems

In many ways, the campaign to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom is evolving just as Newsom hoped it would. The polls indicate that recall sentiment is running well behind what would be needed to oust him from office. He enjoys solid support from his own Democratic Party, even though he won’t be listed as a Democrat on the Sept. 14 ballot, thanks to an error by his campaign.
California StateNewsweek

Gavin Newsom to Face 46 Opponents as California Certifies Recall Ballot

California election officials on Wednesday night released a certified list of 46 candidates set to appear on the state's recall election ballot as Gov. Gavin Newsom prepares to defend his office. California Secretary of State Shirley Weber's office published the amended document following a series of court hearings initiated by...
Kevin Faulconer, a Recall Rival, Challenges Gavin Newsom in a Debate

Kevin Faulconer, a Recall Rival, Challenges Gavin Newsom in a Debate. A Recall Rival, Kevin Faulconer, Challenges Gavin Newsom in a Debate. One of California Governor Gavin Newsom’s most powerful Republican foes has pushed him to participate in two debates ahead of the Sept. 14 gubernatorial recall election. Kevin Faulconer,...
Elder, Faulconer launch legal salvos over recall ballot issues

Dr. Shirley Weber, California’s top elections official, has quickly become “the woman to sue” if you’re on the recall ballot. Weber, who stared down a legal challenge waged by the man who appointed her to the post – Gov. Gavin Newsom – and won, is now facing new legal challenges related to ballot designations and ballot access on the Sept. 14 recall.
Gov. Gavin Newsom faces recall election scheduled for Sept. 14

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – More than 40 candidates will be on the ballot looking to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in the recall election. If they’re successful in taking his place, they’ll inherit a wide range of issues from skyrocketing unemployment rates and a surge in crime. California’s GOP Chair Jessica...
Judge: Newsom can’t add 'D' to name on recall ballot

(The Center Square) – Voters who are choosing to either retain or recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom are going to have to do so without the reminder he’s the state’s ranking Democrat. Sacramento County Superior Court Judge James Arguelles has ruled Newsom’s campaign failed to note his party preference when...
Judge rules Gov. Gavin Newsom’s party affiliation won’t be listed on recall ballot

July 13 (UPI) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s party affiliation will not appear on the ballot in September’s recall election, a judge ruled Monday. Superior Court Judge James P. Arguelles ruled that Newsom will be not be listed as a Democrat in the election to determine whether he will be removed from office and replaced with a challenger after his attorneys failed to mark the option in their response to the recall petition.

