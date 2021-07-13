Cancel
The Last of Us Part 2 Gets Permanent Price Cut

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaughty Dog's The Last of Us Part II has been a major success on PlayStation 4, selling millions of copies since its release last year. Those that haven't played the game yet will be happy to know that it has apparently received a permanent discount on the PlayStation Store. The game originally retailed for $59.99, but it has now been rolled back to $39.99. The Digital Deluxe Edition of the game has also dropped down to $49.99. That version of the game is accompanied by a PS4 theme, six PSN avatars, a digital soundtrack, and a digital art book.

comicbook.com

