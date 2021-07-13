Execution dates for 2 Arizona death row inmates postponed

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

(PHOENIX) The Arizona Supreme Court tossed out a schedule Monday that would result in execution warrants for two death row inmates, thus delaying their projected execution dates, according to a report from FOX 10.

The state's lethal injection drug will need to undergo more testing before execution warrants can be attained for Clarence Dixon and Frank Atwood.

Atwood and Dixon are the first two on death row in Arizona to be pursued for execution since Joseph Wood was killed in 2014.

Prosecutors wanted to get an execution warrant for Dixon because the shelf life of the lethal injection drug was close to expiring.

Several states across the country are facing issues when trying to buy execution drugs after companies in the United States and Europe started blocking the use of their products in lethal injections.

Atwood was facing a potential late September execution date.

Dixon was convicted and sentenced to death for killing a 21-year-old Arizona State University student in 1978.

Atwood was convicted and sentenced to death for killing an 8-year-old girl in 1984.

Arizona has 115 inmates on death row.