Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Execution dates for 2 Arizona death row inmates postponed

Posted by 
PHX Sun-Times
PHX Sun-Times
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0htNAV_0avnMWUN00
(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

(PHOENIX) The Arizona Supreme Court tossed out a schedule Monday that would result in execution warrants for two death row inmates, thus delaying their projected execution dates, according to a report from FOX 10.

The state's lethal injection drug will need to undergo more testing before execution warrants can be attained for Clarence Dixon and Frank Atwood.

Atwood and Dixon are the first two on death row in Arizona to be pursued for execution since Joseph Wood was killed in 2014.

Prosecutors wanted to get an execution warrant for Dixon because the shelf life of the lethal injection drug was close to expiring.

Several states across the country are facing issues when trying to buy execution drugs after companies in the United States and Europe started blocking the use of their products in lethal injections.

Atwood was facing a potential late September execution date.

Dixon was convicted and sentenced to death for killing a 21-year-old Arizona State University student in 1978.

Atwood was convicted and sentenced to death for killing an 8-year-old girl in 1984.

Arizona has 115 inmates on death row.

Comments / 13

PHX Sun-Times

PHX Sun-Times

Phoenix, AZ
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay up to date and connected with what's happening in the Valley of the Sun. The Phoenix Sun-Times offers the latest in breaking news, politics sports and culture.

 https://twitter.com/PhoenixSunTimes
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Sullivan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death Row Inmates#The Arizona Supreme Court#Fox 10#Arizona State University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Arizona StatePosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Meet the 18 Arizonans competing in the Tokyo Olympic Games

(Yuichi Yamazaki / Getty Images) (TOKYO) The Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics kicked off Tuesday, with the United States facing off against Italy in softball. Every four years, athletes from across the world represent their home country and pit themselves against competitors from other countries in the Summer Olympic Games. Although COVID-19 caused a delay last year, the Olympics are back in action this summer.

Comments / 13

Community Policy