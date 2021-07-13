Cancel
Video Games

3 Reasons Why Electronic Arts Is The Best Video Game Stock

By Chris Katje
Benzinga
Benzinga
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A strong portfolio of sports video games and the growth of Apex Legends could help Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) close the gap on rivals according to an analyst upgrade Tuesday. The EA Analyst: BMO Capital analyst Gerrick Johnson upgraded shares from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target...

