The Colby-Sawyer College Board of Trustees has announced the election of five new trustees, including three alumni, who began varying terms of service Thursday, July 1, 2021. Edwin A. Cowell, Mitchel E. Harris, Susan MacMichael John ’68 and Sally Shaw Veitch ’66 will each join the board for up to three, three-year terms, while Jourdain Bell ’19 — the most recent Colby-Sawyer graduate to serve as a trustee — will serve up to three, one-year terms per his role as a Winton-Black Trustee. Created in 2009 in recognition of former board chair Anne Winton Black ’73 ’75, Winton-Black Trustees offer a unique set of perspectives as recent graduates, and, in turn, are afforded opportunity for professional growth through service as a trustee.