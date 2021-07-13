SHOWTIME! Movies on the Beach are Returning to Atlantic City, New Jersey
Get the beach blankets, chairs, and popcorn ready because movies on the beach and under the stars are coming back to Atlantic City this summer. DO AC is bringing back their Movies Under the Stars series for the summer of 2021 at two separate locations. You can enjoy a free movie every Thursday at dusk at Bartram Avenue on the beach and every Sunday night at dusk at Gardner's Basin. All movies are weather permitting.literock969.com
