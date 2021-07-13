Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlantic City, NJ

SHOWTIME! Movies on the Beach are Returning to Atlantic City, New Jersey

By Gary Guida
Posted by 
Lite Rock 96.9
Lite Rock 96.9
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Get the beach blankets, chairs, and popcorn ready because movies on the beach and under the stars are coming back to Atlantic City this summer. DO AC is bringing back their Movies Under the Stars series for the summer of 2021 at two separate locations. You can enjoy a free movie every Thursday at dusk at Bartram Avenue on the beach and every Sunday night at dusk at Gardner's Basin. All movies are weather permitting.

literock969.com

Comments / 0

Lite Rock 96.9

Lite Rock 96.9

Northfield NJ
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lite Rock 96.9 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Atlantic City, NJ
Entertainment
City
Atlantic City, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Jersey#On The Beach#Showtime#Ac#The Philly Voice#Somers Point
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Atlantic County, NJPosted by
Lite Rock 96.9

Restaurant At Mays Landing’s Sugar Hill Inn To Reopen This Week With Fresh New Name

One of Mays Landing's oldest and most famous stops for a good pile of grub has been rebranded and ready to welcome you back. A town staple, The Inn at Sugar Hill, is proud to present to the community a new dining experience they're calling Izzy's Riverfront Landing. Formerly known as Yogi's All-American Dockside Grill and Bar, the new restaurant at Sugar Hill is gearing up to open Friday, July 16th with a new crew and brand new menu to boot! Featured in multiple new Facebook posts to 'The Inn at Sugar Hill' page, you can check out their new menu items before heading there this weekend.

Comments / 0

Community Policy