Rob Zombie Reveals 'The Munsters' Mansion Blueprints for Upcoming Reboot Movie
The Munsters brought joy to many throughout the years and now filmmaker Rob Zombie is taking us back to 1313 Mockingbird Lane with some of our favorite characters. Yesterday, Zombie released a look at the blueprints for what will be the new Munster Mansion via his Instagram account, telling fans to "get ready for the most perfect Munsters house since 1964." The writer-director is currently helming a new Munsters movie which will simultaneously receive a theatrical release as well as be available to stream on Peacock.collider.com
