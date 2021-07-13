A Natural Leader

Ryan Mire, MD, FACP, is a respected leader in Nashville's healthcare community, and now he is stepping up to represent physicians on a global level. In May, the Heritage Medical Associates internist was named president-elect of the American College of Physicians, representing internal medicine physicians, related subspecialists and medical students. Mire's involvement with the ACP has been years in the making, culminating in his formal installation as president of the 163,000-member organization next April.