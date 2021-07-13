Don Cheadle "Doesn't Really Get" His Emmy Nomination Either
Don Cheadle found himself trending on Twitter after it was announced he had been nominated for an Emmy for his performance in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. It didn't take long before a social media storm erupted, as Cheadle has approximately three minutes of screen time in the first episode of the Disney+ series, making this nomination ultra-confusing. Granted, the nomination was for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series, but it looks like we're playing loose with the word "guest" here. It turns out that while he's grateful, Cheadle doesn't quite understand his nomination like the rest of us.collider.com
