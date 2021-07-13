Cancel
‘Blue Bayou’ Trailer: Justin Chon Writes, Directs and Stars In Timely Drama

By Rebecca Murray
showbizjunkies.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe official trailer for Focus Features’ timely drama Blue Bayou is gutwrenching and powerful. The trailer reveals writer/director Justin Chon (Gook, Ms. Purple) starring as a father who’s ripped away from his family – and the only country he’s ever known – by ICE. In addition to Justin Chon, the...

TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Fantastic Gerard Butler Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Gerard Butler has had a varied career since his ascent to stardom in vampire horror Dracula 2000. Although he has taken on few voice roles, in each of the How to Train Your Dragon movies he memorably played Stoick the Vast, a Viking chieftain and father of series protagonist Hiccup. The third and final of them, The Hidden World, has landed straight into Netflix’s top ten.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Independence Day’ Team Reveals Studio Reaction to Will Smith: ‘Cast Black Guy, Kill Foreign Box Office’

“Independence Day” director Roland Emmerich and producer-writer Dean Devlin celebrated the film’s 25th anniversary this week by participating in The Hollywood Reporter’s oral history of the alien invasion blockbuster. While discussing the film’s casting, the duo recalled studio executives at 20th Century Fox refusing their pitch to cast Will Smith in the lead role due to the racist Hollywood ideology that audiences in foreign markets don’t show up to movies led by Black actors. Once Emmerich and Devlin locked in Jeff Goldblum, they were adamant Will Smith be his co-star.
MoviesDecider

Is The Movie ‘Old’ on HBO Max or Netflix? How To Watch The M. Night Shyamalan Movie on Streaming

It doesn’t matter what the Rotten Tomatoes scores say, there will never not be hype for a new M. Night Shyamalan movie. Shyamalan’s latest thriller, Old, is a surreal supernatural drama that has piqued the public’s interest with its bizarre premise. Inspired by the graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Levy, the movie stars Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Alex Wolff, Abbey Lee, Aaron Pierre, and more as a family who vacations on a tropical beach and (spoiler alert) finds themselves aging rapidly.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Joe Bell’ Trailer: Mark Wahlberg Stars In This Inspirational Drama About A Father’s Guilt

When “Good Joe Bell” debuted at last year’s TIFF, there was buzz about the film being an Oscar contender for star Mark Wahlberg. But when after the debut, the reviews were published that showed the film wasn’t the awards contender many thought it would be, as it failed to live up to the inspiring true story it’s based on. So, the film went back to the editing room and got a new title, “Joe Bell.”
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Sean Penn Directs And Stars In Powerful True Family Drama That Is Star-Making Showcase For Daughter Dylan Penn – Talesbuzz

Director Sean Penn returns to the Cannes Film Festival today in the official competition with the first film he has ever directed in which he also stars. Flag Day actually is a solid and worthwhile effort for him both as actor and director, but first and foremost it will be remembered most as a dazzling showcase for the acting talents of his daughter Dylan Penn who takes on the key role in a real life story based on Jennifer Vogel’s memoir “Flim-Flam Man: The True Story of My Father’s Counterfeit Life”. Dylan plays Jennifer ( she shares the role with Addison Tymec at age 6 and Jadyn Rylee at ages 11-13) as the film becomes a story of a unique bond between a daughter and messed up but charismatic father who spent years in prison for a bank robbery, was a grand schemer and dreamer, and who became the most notorious counterfeiter in U.S. history single handedly faking over $20 million. Yet Jennifer was infatuated with him as we see from a very young age, always willing to follow him on what she saw as great life adventures. It was where she learned joy, but also nearly went down the same rabbit hole as her dad, who left the family which included her brother Nick (played in later years by Penn’s son Hopper Jack Penn) and ex-wife Patty (Katheryn Winnick) who finds herself constantly at odds with a rebellious Jennifer who, like a moth to a flame, hits the road and eventually finds her way back to her father, a conflicted relationship from which it is hard for her to escape even as she charts her own path out.
MoviesHBO Watch

Movies on HBO: “FREAKY”

A new premiere arrives on SATURDAY, JULY 24 (8:15-10:00pm) and to know what it is about all I have to say is “Freaky Friday with a wicked twist.” Okay, be patient, I’ll give you more than that. But, as soon as I stated the older movie title what comes to everyone’s mind is the concept of a mother and her teen child swapping bodies and the consequences thereof. It doesn’t matter if you are thinking of Barbara Harris doing the switch with Jodie Foster in the 1976 version or the one from 2003 with Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan. The movies were done with hilarity in mind by Walt Disney Pictures. The concept went on to get two adaptations for TV in 1995 and 2018, but I digress.
ImmigrationLaredo Morning Times

'Blue Bayou' Review: Justin Chon's Blunt-Force Melodrama Takes on the Injustices of America's Immigration System

To New Orleans family man Antonio LeBlanc (Justin Chon) and everyone close to him, he’s as American as the tattooed eagle spreading its wings defiantly across his throat, down to his lived-in Southern drawl acquired over more than three decades. To ICE authorities, however, he’s nothing more than a Korean immigrant with a criminal record and faulty paperwork, and they want him out.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Cannes Review: ‘Blue Bayou’

Artless, unconversant with nuance or subtlety and fond of hitting every nail right on the head, Blue Bayou nonetheless gets to the nitty-gritty and some of the most vexing emotional issues surrounding immigration. As contrived and ham-fisted as it may be much of the time, this Universal/Focus Features Un Certain Regard entry triggered one of strongest audience reactions seen this year in Cannes, so there could be some hungry young viewers out there waiting for just such topically-themed and just-different-enough melodrama.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Mi Iubita Mon Amour’ Exclusive Clip: Noémie Merlant Directs & Stars In This Cannes Romantic Drama

Two years ago, Noémie Merlant wowed audiences with her incredible performance as the lead actress in “Portrait of a Lady on Fire.” The film would premiere to rapturous reviews and go on to dominate many critics’ top ten lists at the year’s end. And for Merlant, it served as a breakout performance that made film fans take notice and look out for everything she might have coming up. That brings us to 2021 and yet another major Cannes debut for Merlant, the new feature “Mi Iubita Mon Amour.”
Immigrationawardswatch.com

‘Blue Bayou’ review: Justin Chon’s stunning portrait of immigration and what it means to be an “American” [Cannes Review]

What does it mean to be an American? The question reverberates throughout every frame of Blue Bayou, the new film from Ms. Purple and Gook director Justin Chon, which premiered in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival. The American identity is the Theseus’ ship dilemma that vexes Blue Bayou: Is Americanness intrinsic, or can it be learned? A feeling or a legal status? Who counts as a “real” American? And most centrally and poignantly, can it be taken away?
ImmigrationDeadline

Justin Chon’s ‘Blue Bayou’ Shines Light On Immigrant Adoptees: “Who Gets To Decide Who’s Allowed To Call Themselves American?” – Cannes Studio

Justin Chon’s Blue Bayou premiered in Cannes last week to a 7-minute standing ovation. The actor/writer/director’s tale about a Korean-American man’s struggle to remain in the United States—a country he had lived in since he was a kid—after being arrested on a minor charge clearly struck a chord with the Cote d’Azur crowd.
MoviesPosted by
Syracuse.com

‘Kandisha,’ a French horror film, debuts on Shudder: How to watch, stream for free, official trailer

“Kandisha,” a horror film inspired by Moroccan folklore and created by filmmakers Alexandre Bustillo and Julien Maury, premieres tonight, July 22, on the Shudder streaming service. Bustillo and Maury are famously known for their films “Inside,” “Livid,” “Among the Living” and “Leatherface.” “Kandisha” is a shocking take on the Moroccan...
TV Seriesshowbizjunkies.com

First Look: ‘BMF’ Crime Drama Official Teaser Trailer and Poster

Starz has just unveiled the official teaser trailer for BMF, an original series inspired by the American crime family the Flenorys in ’80s Detroit. BMF also dropped a new poster and revealed the series will premiere on September 26, 2021. Season one will air on Sundays at 8pm ET/PT. The...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Dutch war drama The East gets a trailer, poster and images

Magnet Releasing has shared a trailer, poster and images for The East (a.k.a. De Oost), a drama from writer-director Jim Taihuttu which is set during the Indonesian War of Independence and stars Martijn Lakemeyer, Marwan Kenzari, and Jonas Smulders. Check them out here…. During the post-WW2 Indonesian War of Independence,...
MoviesWFAA

Movie reviews: Rolling the dice with a new G.I. Joe movie

If you saw the first two "G.I. Joe" movies, you know there was room for improvement. Enter "Snake Eyes" and a chance to breathe new life into the franchise. Henry Golding grabbed our attention as the romantic lead in "Crazy Rich Asians." Director Robert Schwentke taking a risk here: can a rom-com star morph into an action hero? Yes, he can, and Golding put in the work to be convincing in his fight scenes. Careful editing also helps. But with all origin stories, you have to slog through a lot to get to the good stuff.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Robert Downey Jr. To Co-Star In Drama Series Adaptation Of Viet Thanh Nguyen’s ‘The Sympathizer’ For HBO And A24; Park Chan-wook Directing

EXCLUSIVE: After officially hanging up his Iron Man suit in Avengers: Endgame, Robert Downey Jr. looks to have found his next big role to tackle while also marking his first starring TV venture. Sources tell Deadline, HBO has ordered the A24 drama series adaptation of Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel The Sympathizer, with Downey attached to co-star.
MoviesFandango

This Week in Movie News: Michaela Coel Joins ‘Black Panther 2,’ Bassam Tariq to Direct Marvel’s ‘Blade’ and More

Need a quick recap of the past week in movie news? Here are the highlights:. Michaela Coel may destroy Black Panther: In the wake of Chadwick Boseman’s death, the details of the Black Panther sequel are anyone’s guess, but we do have an update on some of the Marvel movie’s cast. Variety reports that I May Destroy You breakout Michaela Coel has joined the ensemble of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in an undisclosed role. Could she be a villain? An ally to or member of T’Challa’s family? Who knows. But we do also now know, courtesy of two different Collider interviews, that Angela Bassett and Winston Duke are confirmed to be reprising their respective roles as Queen Ramonda and M’Baku. The movie is now filming and will release on July 8, 2022.
MoviesFirst Showing

High School Drama Nerds Slumber Party Comedy 'Dramarama' Trailer

"Boys are so emotional." 1091 Pictures has released an official trailer for an indie coming-out comedy titled Dramarama, from writer / director Jonathan Wysocki making his feature directorial debut after years of work in the industry. This premiered at festivals last year including at Outfest Los Angeles and BFI Flare in London, and will be out on VOD in August. Set in 1994, a closeted teen struggles to part ways with his four high school drama nerd friends at their final slumber party before leaving for college. Gene wants to come out of the closet, but is terrified of what his sheltered friends might think. Dramarama stars Anna Grace Barlow, Danielle Kay, Megan Suri, Nick Pugliese, and Nico Greetham. This seems to be a made-by-drama-nerds for-drama-nerds production, which is all good! It does have a bit of a John Hughes feel to it.

