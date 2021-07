Last week, Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer disappointed many liberals by announcing that he doesn’t have any plans to step down from the high court at this time. The pressure from the left to get Breyer to resign so that President Joe Biden can nominate a successor in his first year was already overwhelming. Breyer’s comments to CNN’s Joan Biskupic kicked criticism from the left into overdrive: “a pathological disregard for other human beings,” Adam Serwer wrote. “[T]his is about ego,” Demand Justice’s Brian Fallon added. Or, as Imani Gandy put it: “What the hell, man?”