Asmongold slammed a viewer during his July 14 Twitch broadcast, lashing out at the individual in response to their complaints about his lengthy intros in a 30-second roast. a clip from the stream, Asmongold spared no punches calling out the fan, though the jury's out on whether the viewer still counts themself as such. The fan apparently had an issue with how long it was taking for Asmongold to start playing a game, and called him out on the fact that he'd been streaming for two hours already. Asmongold read the viewer's comment before issuing a warning: "'Oh, another two hour intro?' Listen, I'm gonna be honest with you, okay? I'm gonna time you out for the whole day."