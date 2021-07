Next week looks to be steamy again (let's not toss that Heat Dome terminology too loosely, Sven!) which means you'll need to submerge. Finding water doesn't have to mean owning a fancy boat, or owning fancy friends with a fancy boat. Remember you can still get a $3 floaty at the hardware store, post up at any public access dock or beach, and drop in. If you have a floaty cooler with you, you might not even notice the dew point. Once you are sufficiently cooled, there are new tacos to try, river side towns to amble, and a flash mob dinner that requires your crispest duds.