Gulf Shores, AL

Gulf Shores City Schools announces new Parental Leave Policy

By Submitted
gulfcoastnewstoday.com
 11 days ago

The Gulf Shores City Board of Education is pleased to announce a revision to the employee leave policy to add parental leave for all full-time employees. Dr. Matt Akin, Superintendent of Gulf Shores City Schools, recommended to the Gulf Shores Board of Education Thursday night that the board approve a revised employee leave policy that adds paid parental leave for all full-time employees. Currently, all public school employees in Alabama are eligible for 12 weeks of unpaid leave that is related to the birth of a child, adoption of a child, or care of a foster child. The revised Gulf Shores policy will provide four weeks of paid leave for both parents for the same situations. Each employee can qualify for the benefit once per year, although they can take the time in whatever increments they need over the 12-month period. The parental leave is in addition to the existing sick leave policy. Upon approval, Gulf Shores City Schools will be the only school system in Alabama that provides paid parental leave for employees.

