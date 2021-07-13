Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis man kicks cop, threatens to harm others and himself during traffic stop in Arnold

By Leader staff
myleaderpaper.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArnold Police officers used a stun gun to subdue a 45-year-old St. Louis man who reportedly refused to comply with their demands to get out of his vehicle at the Jim Edwards Archery Park in Arnold. Police were called to the park after a witness reported the man was driving into oncoming traffic and swerving between lanes on Telegraph Road before pulling into the park, 1010 Telegraph Road, where he continued to drive erratically, police reported.

www.myleaderpaper.com

Comments / 4

