Branson, MO

Branson ‘Happy Days’ weekend event postponed till spring

By Tim Church
bransontrilakesnews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe inaugural “Happy Days” Event in Branson is being postponed until spring after the area began making national news headlines for being a COVID-19 hotspot. The “Happy Days” Event, which was scheduled to be held the weekend of July 23 to 25, would have included celebrity appearances from “Happy Days” cast members Anson Williams and Donny Most, who played Potsie and Ralph in the show respectively. The Village People member Randy Jones was also set to make several appearances throughout the weekend, along with some other surprise guests.

